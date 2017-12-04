Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has said the nation’s unity is not negotiable but must be backed by justice, equity and fairness to every section.Fayose spoke at the weekend in Gombe, the capital, at the cultural display by different dance groups after the coronation of Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo as the Tafidan Tangale in Billiri Local Government Area of the state.The Ekiti State governor said Nigeria deserved a leadership that believes in all parts of the country and not in some sections of it.He said: “As much as we believe in the unity of Nigeria, we must also continue to add justice and fairness.“No section in Nigeria should feel used or oppressed by the leadership of our country. But the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable.”Fayose hailed Gombe State residents for ensuring unity and displaying their rich culture.He said: “Well, this is a very good culture. There could be a culture without foot drivers of such culture, no matter how rich.“…Dankwambo has demonstrated good leadership by promoting a rich culture, his people and celebrating them.”The governor could not resist joining in the cultural dance.He urged others to emulate the rich cultural display among Gombe State residents to promote unity and progress of the country.Hailing Dankwambo, Fayose said: “For him to have won an election in this part of this country in 2015 means he is an outstanding politician who should be celebrated. I’m glad to be part of that celebration today.”