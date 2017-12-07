

Nigerian ‘starboy’ Wizkid has blasted award organizers who downgrade African artistes at shows in contradiction to international artistes.

Wizkid in an interview with NBS Uganda while on a tour said the unequal treatment by organisers is the reason he does not show up for such awards.





According to him, the only way African awards will be wildly recognised like Grammys is when organisers show equal treatment and love to both local and international artistes.





He said, “I don’t go for African awards because they give awards offstage.





“To elevate ourselves and get recognition worldwide, Nigerian artistes need to stop taking nonsense from anyone that’s trying to give us shows or awards backstage.





“I don’t take nonsense from anyone that tries to look down on Africans or African entertainment .









“If you’re not going to show us same love you show international artistes on stage don’t show us no love.

“We don’t want it, we have our people’s support.”



