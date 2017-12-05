Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has come under fire for giving 16 Sports Utility Vehicles, SUVs, to Senator Magnus Abe and other National assembly members from the State.

Some Nigerians on social media berated the governor’s action, describing it as wasteful and misplaced priority despite owing salaries in the state.









Some reminded him of his statement that the state has no money to pay students’ scholarship abroad, yet had money to buy exotic cars.





Recall that students under the overseas scholarship of the Rivers state Sustainable Development Agency, RSSDA staged a protest lamenting non payment of fees by Governor Nyesom Wike





Here are some comments:





@adeyanju deji Wike that should be the best governor in Nigeria says the State does not have money to pay Scholarship for students abroad but bought 16 Land-cruisers for House of Reps Members today. SMH





@tolasquare Is this the kind of Government that is being run in this State? Wasteful government!!





@akinlatayo “What have we done as a people to deserve these kind of no good thinkers as leaders? This is why people will go to any length unimaginable to get into political office. This is rather sad. This is a clear expression of misplaced priority and waste.





@nemi “It is a strategy. Win the hearts of the opposition then 2019 Is yours. Mind you Magnus Abe is now in romance with gov wike and you think wike doesn’t know what he is doing?





@dalex67 “All rivers state students are suffering home and abroad,no law school grant,no bursary but yet he bought land cruiser for his cronies..and he will b blaming amaechi for his misfortune.





@radicalfortruth “Stupid Governor..when the youths need money to establish SMEs, need scholarships and the people need good hospitals, roads, housing units and our children need 21st century classrooms..he is throwing jeeps @ Senators who earn #millions every month.





@okeowoolufunmi “If you are shouting PDP/APC you are just wasting your previous time support supporting either of the parties as you can see these locusts called leaders are anti people and partners in wasting our monies on frivolities despite the govs owing their workers for months.





@adedirat “I just wonder when Africa will grow up,when governance will grow past this stage of horrible photo ops of gifting which has no economic bearing on the entirety of the people.did the governed authorise these gifts?lets grow past politics of patronage





@ejekwuprecious “wasting rivers state money with guts…and mr Simon nwakaudu has the guts to show rivers people this mindless expenditures because they are operating without budgetary provisions





@chidiokere “Do our National Assembly Members in R/S need additional SUVs? This is pure wickedness to the unemployed youths of R/S! Executive rsacality!