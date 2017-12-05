Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has been criticised by Nigerians for appointing his sister Mrs. Ogechi Ololo (nee Okorocha ) as the state’s Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfillment.

Okorocha appointed 28 new commissioners and 27 Transition Committee Chairmen for the 27 local government councils in the state. One of them is his biological sister, Mrs. Ogechi Ololo.





Okorocha widely criticised for erecting statue of Zuma amongst others in his state had Nigerians again lambasting him.





Some Nigerians called for the governor to be impeached, while others threw insults at him.





Here are some comments:





@iamquebex So I heard Rochas Okorocha appointed his sister Mrs. Ogechi Ololo as the Commissioner for “Happiness and Couples’ Fulfillment”. Mans is a joke.





@chosensomto “Commissioner for happiness and couples fulfillment” ? Again Rochas has broken his own record of stupidity . The man is unstoppable .





@Missigbo “Commissioner for happiness and couples fulfilment”.

Imo state people need to occupy that government house and throw Rochas out. The man is dangerous and a threat to society.





@Nedunaija “Rochas Okorocha of Imo State appoints Mrs. Ogechi Ololo as the Commissioner for “Happiness and Couples’ Fulfillment”. If there was any doubt that Okorocha is a total misfit, he cleared it today.





@okerefranklin “Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State just had his biological sister sworn in to government as commissioner for Happiness and Couple’s Fulfillment. He whom the gods want to destroy they first make mad.





@ITSCHIGBO “It’s obvious Rochas Okorocha derives happiness from his stupidity. If the electorates in Imo re-elect him, they have themselves to blaim.





@Iam2gunz “Gov Rochas Okorocha of Imo State appoints Mrs. Ogechi Ololo as the Commissioner for “Happiness and Couples’ Fulfillment”.i’m so done with Nigeria