A former Senior Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Public Affairs, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has described the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as unfit to liberate Nigeria and take her to a greater height.

He said the country needed a more vibrant and sensitive political party with requisite strength and coverage to get wide acceptance and endorsement.





Okupe added that Accord Party, which is his new voyage remained an incubator for young ones for proper orientation to participate actively in governance.





He disclosed this while addressing a crowd of Accord members during a South West Stakeholders Summit in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.





He said, “This is a platform for the young generation to actively involve in the business of governance, and change the paradigm of government generally.





“None of APC or PDP could ensure better future for Nigerians, both are parties of retrogressive ideology and primitive idea.





“It is quite understandable everybody that is presentable or likely to be presented by either the APC or PDP, they are all expired. The parties themselves are of no very serious consequence and they have been dislocated and dislodged from the general constitution of the people and the followership.





“Everybody in Nigeria today is dissatisfied with the APC and they also dissatisfied with the PDP and they are yearning and looking seriously for a true change this time and they are looking for a new platform, which Accord is offering Nigeria.”





“We started this South West summit of Accord and it is a tradition we have newly introduced. We started in Oyo, where Dr Ajaja, who is here was made Oyo State leader. Here we are in Osogbo, from here, we go to Lagos and from Lagos to Ogun until we go round the entire South West,” he added.





Just few weeks back, Okupe described the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as “dead parties that belong to the graveyard.”