The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Adewale Martins has said owing to failure in governance and good leadership, Nigerians have become like sheep without shepherd.

He also declared that the country has lost sense of direction, stressing that there was no doubt that Nigeria was in need of restoration.





In an interview with the Sun Newspaper, Archbishop Martins said: “we look at it from the point of view that in Nigeria today, everybody is taking care of his own security. Every individual is taking care of the water he needs; even, working out how to find food to put on his table.





“As it were, even education, many people are left with their own devices because the government whose responsibility it is, over the years, has adjudicated their responsibility.





“And they have been paying lip service to the things that government is supposed to provide to its people. It is in that sense that we can look at ourselves as sheep without a shepherd.





“Everybody is taking care of himself. At best, a group of people take care of themselves where they have those community development associations. So, we’re talking here about failure in governance; failure in providing leadership in such a way as to take care of the welfare of the people.





“So, at federal level, at state level, at local government level, these things replicate themselves. And they constitute a lot of concern. And that is why you find out that in these days, people are into all kinds of their own personal devices.





“Some go into ritual killing in order to make out something. But, this does not justify someone going into ritual killing or stealing. But, at least, we find out that the situation helps to aggravate people into extreme positions such as that. So, this is what I was referring to. And of course, I was referring to it like a call upon government at all levels to take responsibility and ensure that our people are given their due as those who voted them into power.





“There is no doubt that our country, Nigeria is in need of healing, spiritually, socially, politically and morally.





“The nation as a whole and most individuals have lost tract of the path to truth and godliness and have been toeing the path that leads to doom and destruction.”