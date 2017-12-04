The 2019 presidential hopeful and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has defeated President Muhammadu Buhari in an online poll conducted on NigerianEye.com
In a bid to test the popularity of arguably the two biggest heavyweights for the 2019 presidential election, NigerianEye.com decided to conduct an online poll.
The question was - 'If elections were to be held today, Who would you vote for as president?
Atiku Abubakar or Muhammadu Buhari
Atiku Abubakar floored President Muhammadu Buhari by a very slim margin to win the online poll.
Out of a total of 1337 votes, 697 people representing 52% voted for Atiku Abubakar, while 645 people representing 48% voted for President Muhammadu Buhari.
Click HERE to see how Nigerians voted
Several respondents also reacted on the NigerianEye Facebook page
