Yoruba youths in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the auspices of Congress of Concerned Sons and Daughters of Oduduwa, have urged Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to apologise to Southwest people.According to the group, the governor’s remark about the position of the Southwest in the PDP before last weekend’s convention, is disparaging.If he failed to apologise, they said, the PDP would be dead and buried in the region because they would seek alternative political platform.President of the Group, Hon. Dayo Ogunjebe said Wike insulted the Yoruba on a television programme in Abuja last Friday saying “We demand an immediate and full apology from Mr. Wike for the kind of language he deployed against our people”.In a statement titled: “The Yoruba People: Time for deepreflection” – Ogunjebe said: “Our leaders are being mocked. Our symbols of truth and sincerity are now being derided, snubbed, treated with contempt, disowned.“The irreverent, scandalous, arrogant and most myopic statement by the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike, is the crowning of all insults upon our people. “This is rather scandalous and very benighted. He even insulted President Olusegun Obasanjo as a failure. This is an aberration”.As for us at the Congress of the sons and daughters of Oduduwa, the PDP as presently constituted does notappeal to us anymore. We will look for a more favorable platform that will protect the interest of our people.“As we see it, the PDP has no future in Yoruba land any more. The party has failed our leaders. It has failed our youths. It has failed our women. It has failed everyone in Yoruba land. Without a redirection, PDP is dead and buried in Yoruba land.“The Yoruba people had worked assiduously for the growth and development of PDP. In both financial and moral terms, the Yoruba people have been selfless, making tremendous sacrifices, consistent, devoted to the growth of our party.“But we have been cheated. We have been maligned.”