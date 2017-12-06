Suspected gunmen on Tuesday night stormed a popular viewing centre, Kaneworld Resort in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, and shot dead a final year student of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) while watching the UEFA Champions League matches.NE gathered that a three-man gang, stormed the viewing centre located at 17, Idak Okpo lane, few minutes to the end of the matches involving Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich and shot the victim.The heavily armed gunmen reportedly ordered viewers to lie face down while they searched for their target.“When they (the criminals) ordered everyone to lie down, the deceased struggled with his Infinix phone and was shot at close range, Effiong Akpan, a Manchester United fan told newsmen.According to him, the deceased, Dominic Ubiat, a final year Microbiology student from Ibiono Ibom local government area of the state was shot on his groin at close range.“He ran with patches of blood from the viewing centre and was chased by the hoodlums to his house located about 500 metres and died before help could reach him,” another fan added.NE gathered that youths from the area arrived a little too late to take him to the hospital where medics confirmed he died from excessive loss of blood.His parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ubiat, who visited the scene of the incident on Wednesday, lamented that all the years of their son in the university was in vain and vowed to go the extra mile to avenge his death.“Look at the blood of my son,” Mr. Ubiat lamented, vowing that “the blood of my son shall haunt those behind this dastardly act of cowardice.”The deceased’s mother, accompanied by other family members and school mates, wondered why her son could be left to die after being shot.“From every indication here, help did not come early enough, otherwise my son would have survived if he had been rushed to the hospital at the right time,” she lamented.Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Elkana Bala, described the incident as “a pure robbery attack.”