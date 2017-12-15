Nigerian artiste, Damini Ogulu popularly known as ‘Burna Boy’, on Friday submitted himself to the Lagos State Police Command over his alleged role in a robbery attack on a fellow artiste, Mr. 2kay.The Command’s spokesperson, SP Chike Oti, in a statement said the ‘Soke’ crooner was “subsequently arrested, interrogated and detained and is expected to be charged to court on Monday alongside four of members of the gang earlier arrested”.Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, after the interrogation, said the State Police Command has zero tolerance for all forms of crime and would not hesitate to prosecute anyone found culpable in any criminal offence perpetrated in the State.“There would be no sacred cows. This Command is poised to ensure that every resident can feel safe wherever they are and carry out their businesses without fear or favour. Anyone, therefore, found to be involved in this case would be made to face the law to clear his or her name or face prosecution,” the statement quoted Imohimi as saying.The pop musician, who was declared wanted by the Lagos Police Command in connection with the robbery attack on another popular musician, Mr. 2kay at Eko Hotel and Suites early last month, reported to the Command headquarters in Ikeja at about 5pm.Tunmise Omotore, gang leader of the suspected robbers, had confessed on how they disguised as room service to rob Mr. 2kay at Eko Hotel and Suites on the instruction of Burba Boy’s Road Manager, Joel Kantiock.