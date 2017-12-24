In the last two weeks, trucks have been conveying several bags of rice, vegetable oil and poultry items to different points on the premises of the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.Although the items were not openly distributed, it was learnt that they were meant for lawmakers and top civil servantsOffice assistants and cleaners were mobilised to the spot of delivery to evacuate the items to the respective beneficiaries.Meanwhile, both chambers of the National Assembly adjourned plenary on Thursday for the end-of-the-year holiday to celebrate Christmas and New Year. They will resume on January 9, 2018.