The Federal Civil Service Commission of Nigeria (FCSC) on Thursday announced nationwide recruitment into various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

All qualified Nigerians who currently hold OND, HND, BA/BSc are advised to apply on the commission’s website.









According to the FCSC in a statement released to newsmen in Abuja, forms are available in all Geo-political zones.





The statement reads in part:





“The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) wishes to announce vacancies in the following MDAs:

(i) Federal Ministry of Information;

(ii) Federal Ministry of Environment;

(iii) Federal Ministry of Justice;

(iv) Federal Ministry of Trade and Investments; and

(v) Bureau of Public Procurement.





On how to Apply: Qualified Applicants can access Application Forms on-line on FCSC Website: www.fedcivilservice.gov.ng.





Collect FCSC Forms from Chairmen of the States Civil Service Commissions in the Following Geo-political Zones:

(a) North-West (Kaduna);

(b) North-East (Yola);

(c) North-Central & Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mabushi (Abuja);

(d) South-East (Owerri);

(e) South-South (Port Harcourt);

(f) South-West (Ibadan).

FCSC Headquarters, 4 Abidjan Street, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja.





“For avoidance of doubt, the application form is free. Completed Application Forms must be submitted where collected on or not later than six (6) Weeks from the date of this Publication (Advertisement).





“All Application Forms should be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly stating the Ministry, the post applied for and addressed to the: Hon. Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission,4 Abidjan Street, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja.





“NOTE: The FCSC is an executive body in Nigeria that has the authority to make appointments and transfers and to exercise disciplinary control over all Federal Civil Servants.No officer can be appointed into the Civil Service without authorization from the Federal Civil Service Commission if they have been convicted of a crime, or had previously been employed in the Government Service and had been dismissed or asked to resign or retire.”