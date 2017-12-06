With this tweet, @PastorEAAdeboye assumes that his fraudulent ways of stealing money from his followers is somehow lawful, and hence his private jets are not flying coffins. pic.twitter.com/cUIMtKxM7n December 6, 2017

According to @Forbes in March 2009, Pastor Adeboye spent "$30 million on a Gulfstream jet amidst widespread criticism." Pastor Adeboye has no job about from being a pastor. He is a rich pastor in a rich country of poor people. See why he is a fraud? December 6, 2017

According to same Forbes, his net worth is valued at between 39 to 65 million dollars. That is $ and not N. Pastor Adeboye has no job apart from being a pastor, can we let that sink in? — Ashiwaju Bisi Alimi (@bisialimi) December 6, 2017

@PastorEAAdeboye 's income thrives on the corruption of the political class and the vulnerability of the poor in his church. This is the same man that asked for N1b donation in his church in a country with almost 40% unemployment rate. December 6, 2017

The moral of my tweets is that Adeboye's tweet was sent without him looking in the mirror and seeing that he is the thief and rogue he is abusing in his tweet. — Ashiwaju Bisi Alimi (@bisialimi) December 6, 2017

Why don’t we start today with the foolery of @pastor.adeboye, It seems the man has refused to look in the mirror and see this person flying in a coffin is him and his cohort of armed robbers who call themselves men of god! It is either Pastor Adeboye is taking a piss on Nigerians or he doesn’t know he is a clown and I say this with so much respect for him and his fraudulent antics. #pastoradeboye #nigeria #419pastors #nigerianpastors A post shared by Ashiwaju Bisi Alimi (@bisialimi) on Dec 6, 2017 at 12:57am PST

At the opening of RCCG's Holy ghost congress on December 4th, General overseer Pastor Adeboye was quoted as saying; "If you buy a car with a money you didn’t earn lawfully, you’ll be riding in a moving coffin".Reacting to the statement which was later re-shared on Twitter, gay activist Bisi Alimi slammed the Pastor - referring to him irresponsible and vile.