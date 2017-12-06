 Nigerian gay, Bisi Alimi blasts Pastor Adeboye - 'You are irresponsible and vile' | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The UK based Nigerian Gay activist Bisi Alimi has blasted the RCCG General Overseer on Twitter

At the opening of RCCG's Holy ghost congress on December 4th, General overseer Pastor Adeboye was quoted as saying; "If you buy a car with a money you didn’t earn lawfully, you’ll be riding in a moving coffin".



Reacting to the statement which was later re-shared on Twitter, gay activist Bisi Alimi slammed the Pastor - referring to him irresponsible and vile.














