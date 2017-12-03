@mikijay_okon Michael Okon alleged Nollywood actor you took my friends credit cards and stole her money after everything she did for you? You were taken to America for a movie premiere but eloped with a sugar mummy instead. You are a shameless piece of shit and Karma has your number. May your dead career never resurrect and May that your colorless preek that you use to deceive your victims put you in hot soup. Fraudster. Watch out for karma as you decide to stay on in America with the money you stole. You will be served Cold!!! Bloody crazy thief A post shared by Stella dimoko korkus (@stelladimokokorkus) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:42am PST

Nigerian blogger Stella Dimokokorkus , has accused Nollywood actor Michael Okon of stealing her friend’s credit card and money.Michael OkonAccording to her, Michael was taken to America for a movie premiere but eloped with a sugar mummy instead.“@mikijay_okonMichael Okon alleged Nollywood actor you took my friends credit cards and stole her money after everything she did for you? You were taken to America for a movie premiere but eloped with a sugar mummy instead. You are a shameless piece of shit and Karma has your number. May your dead career never resurrect and May that your colorless preek that you use to deceive your victims put you in hot soup. Fraudster. Watch out for karma as you decide to stay on in America with the money you stole. You will be served Cold!!! Bloody crazy thief” she wrote.