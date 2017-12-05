The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has declared that Nigeria will not last beyond 2019 as a unified entity.

The group in a statement on Monday advised President Muhammadu Buhari and others nursing presidential ambition in 2019 to save their resources for something else as Nigeria would disintegrate before then.





The group also said Nigeria has seen its last President in Buhari, adding that the spiritual anchor of the country has broken.





In a statement made available to newsmen in Awka, the Anambra State capital by MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, the group said three nations would emerge from Nigeria before 2019.





The statement read, “MASSOB wishes to inform the political gladiators of the Nigerian state that their 2019 political ambitions will not materialise because Nigeria as an entity will not exist beyond the year 2019.





“Before the end of the year 2019 , there will be no more Nigeria as a political entity; there will be newborn nations called Biafra, Oduduwa and Arewa republics.”





MASSOB said it was a painful irony the way Nigeria retained the name given to her by the colonial masters.





It noted that countries such as Gold Coast (Ghana ) Upper Volta (Burkina Faso) and Tanganyika (Tanzania) immediately after their independence changed their names to reflect indigenous content.





The statement added, “We also wish to inform the voluntary and forced citizens of this failed entity called Nigeria that Mohammed Buhari is the last president of this geographical expression called Nigeria.





“As every nation of the universe has its spiritual anchor and stronghold, MASSOB gladly wishes to inform the people of Biafra that the spiritual anchor and stronghold of Nigeria entity has been broken.





“No military might or alliances with Islamic countries will stop the emergence of Biafra soon. MASSOB in collaboration with other pro- Biafra groups in the genuine spirit of Biafra revolution declares that enough is enough.





“The coming together of pro-Biafra groups will multiply our synergies and double our consistent efforts towards Biafra actualisation and restoration through our undying demand and pressure for a referendum that will determine our stake in the Biafran project.”