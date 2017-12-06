Nigeria’s Super Eagles are set to play England in a World Cup warm-up game in June, the general secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation Mohammed Sanusi has said.“We plan to play a friendly against England in June, before the World Cup,” he said, adding that the venue and other details of the match were still to be worked out.Both Nigeria and England will feature at next year’s World Cup in Russia.The Super Eagles are drawn in Group D along with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland, while England are in Group G with Belgium, Panama and Tunisia.Both countries have clashed once at this level, in November 1995, when England won 1-0 at Wembley courtesy of a David Platt headed goal.Sanusi also said the Eagles would play at least one friendly before Russia 2018 in the country’s capital Abuja to show the team’s appreciation for the support of both the Nigerian government and people.