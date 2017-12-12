



Croatia coach, Zlatko Dalić has disclosed that the Super Eagles of Nigeria is not a typical African national team due to the presence of Chinese Tianjin TEDA based midfielder, John Mikel Obi.

Dalic believes that their opening game against the three times African champion at the 2018 World Cup is the most important match for them in Group D.

”Nigeria is not a typical African national team, they have Mikel as a captain and a young, powerful player,” according to Sportske Novosti .

”They are fast, agile, will not be easy, but if we plan to go through we have to beat them.”

Dalic was appointed Croatia coach following the sacking of Ante Cacic ahead of their crunch World Cup qualifier against Ukraine in October.