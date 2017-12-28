The Deputy President of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweremadu has made a strong case for parliamentary system of government in the country.

He argued that the presidential system of government have a disconnect with the people, which makes the system too expensive and cumbersome.





Senator Ekweremadu spoke during a parliamentary session of the Enugu West People’s Assembly which took place in Udi Local Government Headquarters of Enugu State.





At the session, opportunities were given to the people in the grassroots to interact and hold the leadership of the Senatorial District accountable.





Ekweremadu explained that the Enugu West Parliamentary session was an example of democracy in action which enabled everyone to air his or her opinions, ask questions and demand answers.





He said “you can see that all your representatives are here from the Senate to the house of Assembly, including the Chairman of Local Government Areas and Councilors, taking questions and giving answers.





“This is democracy in action. I can assure you that this is how democracy is practiced for the benefit of the people.





“Our parliament which is the Enugu West People’s Assembly is the best in the world because every body who is supposed to be here is in attendance and actively involved in process. It is face to face. The people and their representatives”.





The Deputy President of the Senate also argued that the parliamentary system of government will not only make it faster and easier to pass legislation but will help institute the will of the people, which will clearly quicken legislative action.





He maintained that the parliamentary system of government “will engender more robust debates which always brings out the best in a democracy” and assured the people that all their requests will be captured in both the Federal, State and Local Government budgets.





He used the opportunity to announce the state government’s intention to establish two industrial Parks in the State- one at the 9th mile area and the other at Emene, arguing that it will help boost youth empowerment.





Chief Ekwermadu encouraged the youths to avail themselves of the opportunities offered by the European Vocational School, that was facilitated by him to learn skills that will help empower them in no small ways, advising other well meaning Nigerians to sponsor the youths to the school.





Most legislators and government officials in attendance took questions from the people, including Hon Toby Okechukwu, member representing Aninri/Awgu/Orji – River Federal Constituency, Hon. Dennis Amadi, Representing Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency, Traditional Rulers, Constituents among others.





High point of the parliamentary session was the demand that Enugu Electricity Distribution Company EEDC should as a matter of urgency provide meters to electricity consumers in the state.