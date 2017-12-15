President Muhammadu Buhari has told the authorities of Guinea Bissau that Nigeria needs its troops back, stating that the tropical country must accept a constitutional way of resolving the crisis in their country.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President spoke while receiving the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Marcel A. de Souza, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.





Buhari was quoted as saying that he expected a formal report on the situation in Guinea Bissau at the 52nd Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government holding this weekend in Abuja.





The president also said that Nigeria would continue to fulfill its obligations to the sub-regional body.





“We need our troops back home, and I hope the President of that country will accept a constitutional way to resolve the situation there.





“Thanks for being firm, and for insisting on transparency and accountability at the ECOWAS headquarters,” Buhari said.