A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Timi Frank, has felicitate​d​ with Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara as he clocks 50​.

Frank, in a statement,​ described​ ​the lawmaker ​him as a torchbearer for younger generations​.





He prayed to God to grant Dogara 50 more years because Nigeria needs ​his “intelligence and hard work”.





Comrade Frank ​noted that he is ​​proud of the Speaker’s dynamism​​, whose “intelligence, humility, hard work, honesty and integrity” have chatted new course for the Green Chambers.





While describing Dogara as the “Peoples’ ​S​peaker”, Frank said he has justified the confidence Nigerians reposed in him by piloting the affairs of the House in such a way that the hope of democracy in Nigeria is even made stronger.





​His words: ​“I am greatly excited to join millions of your friends and well-wishers to shout 5​0​ Gbosas to a comrade and the People’s speaker! As a torchbearer for the younger generation in the present political dispensation, you have honourably justified the confidence reposed in you by piloting the affairs of the Green Chambers credibility.





​”​I am proud of your legislative savviness and dynamism. I am proud of your intelligence, humility, hard work, honesty and integrity. I celebrate the grace of God upon your life.





​”​In you and your likes lies the hope of our democracy.​ ​At 50, your achievements and stabilizing role as a great administrator and an excellent lawmaker makes me pray to have you around in the next 50 years and more.”





​Recall that President Buhari, in his message, said he admires Dogara’s “humility, maturity, discipline and friendliness”.​