A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Timi Frank, has felicitated with Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara as he clocks 50.
Frank, in a statement, described the lawmaker him as a torchbearer for younger generations.
He prayed to God to grant Dogara 50 more years because Nigeria needs his “intelligence and hard work”.
Comrade Frank noted that he is proud of the Speaker’s dynamism, whose “intelligence, humility, hard work, honesty and integrity” have chatted new course for the Green Chambers.
While describing Dogara as the “Peoples’ Speaker”, Frank said he has justified the confidence Nigerians reposed in him by piloting the affairs of the House in such a way that the hope of democracy in Nigeria is even made stronger.
His words: “I am greatly excited to join millions of your friends and well-wishers to shout 50 Gbosas to a comrade and the People’s speaker! As a torchbearer for the younger generation in the present political dispensation, you have honourably justified the confidence reposed in you by piloting the affairs of the Green Chambers credibility.
”I am proud of your legislative savviness and dynamism. I am proud of your intelligence, humility, hard work, honesty and integrity. I celebrate the grace of God upon your life.
”In you and your likes lies the hope of our democracy. At 50, your achievements and stabilizing role as a great administrator and an excellent lawmaker makes me pray to have you around in the next 50 years and more.”
Recall that President Buhari, in his message, said he admires Dogara’s “humility, maturity, discipline and friendliness”.
