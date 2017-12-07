Nigeria Football Federation has given Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr a pay rise in the new contract offer made to the coach who guided Nigeria through a seamless World Cup qualification campaign.The German-born Rohr has already signed the contract that will see him in charge of the Super Eagles beyond 2019.“We offered him a new contract which he has accepted,” NFF president Amaju Pinnick said.“They are going about the documentation now. His contract expires after the World Cup but we have offered him another two years with a slight pay increase.“He has radiated being that father figure for the team and has made the players understand that if “I lead well, you guys will follow well”.The team spirit is what has been counting for us on the field and off the field.“He has been able to instil in the boys a sense of patriotism, a sense of discipline, and he’s been able to show them that if you are not disciplined then you cannot make an impact.“Gernot has been exceptional as a coach.” Pinnick also paid tribute to Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi. “Mikel Obi has been super,” added Pinnick. “He has carried the team so well and they believe in him.”“We are very happy with what we have been able to mould together because it is very rare in Nigeria. In the past, you’ve had several leaders in the Super Eagles but now we have just one Super Eagles. “The team spirit is what has been counting for us on the field and off the field.”