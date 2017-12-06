I am truly surprised by the outbursts of young Nigerians on his excellency; Dr Rochas Okorocha. If you don't understand something, keep quite, read and research. Make good use of your senses — Commissioner for Happiness (@MrsOgechiOlolo) December 5, 2017

Mrs Ogechi Ololo, Imo State Commissioner for Happiness and Couple’s Fulfillment, on Tuesday, advised those critical of her appointment, to `keep quiet.’Ololo, who is also Gov Rochas Okorocha‘s sister, was among the 28 commissioners sworn in on Monday.Ololo, on her twitter handle @MrsOgechiOlolo which she joined in December, in response to series of criticism on her appointment expressed surprised at the `outbusts of young Nigerians’ on Okorocha for such an appointment.“Let me educate Nigerians on this, for those lacking ignorance. United Arab Emirates has ministers of happiness and they are ahead of us.“I am truly surprised by the outbursts of young Nigerians on his excellency; Dr Rochas Okorocha. If you don’t understand something, keep quiet, read and research. Make good use of your senses.