Nigerian Midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has again been awarded a Man of the Match Award for outperforming everyone on the field in a Leicester City win over Newcastle United.Kelechi Iheanacho has congratulated fellow Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi after he was named Man of the match as Leicester City won 3-2 at Newcastle United in a Premier League game.Ndidi played his 16th straight full league game for Leicester City at Newcastle United, while Iheanacho was an unused sub.“Tough game today but we came out with 3 points. Congrats to my brother @ndidi25 Wifred ‘onyi’nye’ Chukwu on being named Man of the Match,”Iheanacho tweeted.Ndidi praised “great team spirit” for the road win.Leicester are eighth on the table with 23 points from 16 matches.