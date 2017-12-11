The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State and ex-Minister of Sports, Damishi Sango, and four others, who were abducted on Thursday

have regained their freedom.

The four others abducted alongside the PDP state Chairman were Damishi Sango Jnr; a chieftain of the PDP in Plateau, Emmanuel Mangnin; Sango’s driver, and one other person whose name was not given to the press.





Recall that they were abducted along Jere Road in Kaduna State around 2pm on their way to Abuja for the party’s National Convention scheduled for Dec.9.





However, in a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Plateau state, John Akans, he said, “the abductees regained their freedom on Sunday evening and are currently in a private residence in Abuja.





“Their abductors abandoned their vehicle by the roadside where it was discovered.”





After their abduction, the Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, Tyopev Mathias, said the police were on the trail of the abductors and that they would soon be set free.