Hon. Sunday Adepoju (APC-Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency) on Saturday gave an assurance that the National Assembly would ensure full implementation of the 2018 budget.Adepoju told newsmen in Eruwa, headquarters of Ibarapa East Local Government of Oyo State, that the federal lawmakers would also strive to ensure prompt passage of the fiscal proposal.He said, “Budget is an estimation of expected expenditure from expected revenue. If expected revenue is not met, then the expected expenditure would not be met.“Though it is rare to see any country implementing the budget 100 percent but we will ensure it is implemented fully to bring rapid economic recovery.“As a member of the National Assembly, we are going to pass the budget quickly and will ensure that it is fully implemented.“ If it is poorly implemented, it will affect every Nigerian, including us,’’ he said.He expressed optimism that the nation would witness more economic development in 2018 than that experienced in the outgoing year.The two-term lawmaker stated that the present National Assembly had improved rapidly in the discharge of its statutory functions.“Our relationship with the executive is very cordial as against the insinuations in the public domain. We have only made the executive know that we are not rubber stamp.“We have only ensured that the principle of separation of powers is respected. With this, I can tell you that Nigeria’s democracy is taking shape,’’ he said.Adepoju also said that the anti-corruption crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari had drastically reduced the scourge.“I can’t say because APC is my party, everything is rosy. The president is trying, that I can proudly say.“ I think the president has slowed down due to his health challenges and judicial process.“In Nigeria, we have lawyers who are ready to paint white as black in the public. It is left for Nigerians and the media to expose them,’’ he added.The lawmaker, who dismissed insinuations of a cold relationship between the president and a leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said that the party would win convincingly in the 2019 general elections.