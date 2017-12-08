Data from the Financial Market Dealers Quote (FMDQ) showed that indicative exchange rate for the I & E window, known as Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange, NAFEX, rose to N360.31 per dollar, yesterday, from N360.93 per dollar on Wednesday, translating to a 62 kobo appreciation of the naira.
Meanwhile, the volume of dollars traded declined by 48 per cent to $171.01 million yesterday from $329.97 million traded on Wednesday.
Vanguard investigation however revealed that naira remained stable at N363 per dollar in the parallel market for the fourth consecutive day.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.