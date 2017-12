The federal government empowerment programme, N-Power, has apologized for the delay in commencement of physical verification exercise.

The scheme said the physical verification exercise would now hold between December 4 and 14, 2017.





N-power through its official Twitter handle blamed public holiday in celebration of Maulud for the inconveniences.





The statement reads “Dear 2017 Pre-selected applicant,





“Good evening, please see the news below. Kindly share.