The federal government empowerment programme, N-Power, has apologized for the delay in commencement of physical verification exercise.

The scheme said the physical verification exercise would now hold between December 4 and 14, 2017.





N-power through its official Twitter handle blamed public holiday in celebration of Maulud for the inconveniences.





The statement reads “Dear 2017 Pre-selected applicant,





“Good evening, please see the news below. Kindly share.





“The holiday has affected some preparatory logistics to take off of the the physical verification will be delayed in state local government secretariats #NPowerNG