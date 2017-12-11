N-Power, Federal Government’s youth empowerment scheme, on Monday, said its verification exercise will begin today in all states.

The youth empowerment scheme made the announcement, in a tweet via its social media.





According to the tweet, “Good morning, Physical Verification will actively commence in all states today, Monday, December 11th, 2017.





“We have taken out time to explain carefully what you need to do. Please read and follow instructions. Assume nothing.”





Recall that the scheme had said its physical verification exercise would start Monday, December 11 at residential Government area secretariats.





See guidelines for verification below: