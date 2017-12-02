N-Power, Federal Government empowerment scheme, has released important information pre-selected candidates should know for the physical verification exercise.

The scheme said the physical verification exercise would hold between December 4th and December 14, 2017.





This information was contained in a statement on it’s official Twitter handle.





The tweet reads, “Dear 2017 Pre-selected applicant,

”Here is what you require for Physical Verification

”Please read carefully and follow instructions. Get your news ONLY from the N-Power Official Channels.





”Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant,”The Physical Verification stage is the process of physically verifying the Age, Gender, Residential Address and LGA, Academic Qualification, and NYSC completion of applicants.

”Physical Verification will commence on Monday, December 4th and end Friday, December 15th, 2017 across Nigeria. In the week of the 4th, States will have different start dates. For example, State A may start on Monday and State B will start on Wednesday. The important thing to note is that all states will commence physical verification in the week of the 4th.





”Additional things to note:

1. Your Physical Verification Center is your Residential Local Government Area Secretariat.





2. You are NOT required to go along with your BVN slip for physical verification.





3. Follow instructions at the center. Be orderly. Be courteous.





4. Everything stated here and in the image below apply to 2016. Applicants who are on the waiting list. These applicants have already received an SMS that they are on the list.





5. Do NOT use information from blogs or unofficial N-Power Channels. Use information shared on our official N-Power pages.





6. Follow the instructions carefully.”





Recall that the scheme had earlier disclosed the criteria used in pre-selecting candidates for the physical verification.



