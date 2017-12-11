Singer Mc Galaxy has finally broken his silence after Bobrisky accused him of igniting the dispute between him and his former gate-man, Jacob.
Recall that lastweek, Jacob haddescribed Bobrisky as a bad boss and also accused him of owing him salary for the 6 months he worked for him. He also claimed that the Cross Dresser seized his phone and collected a gift of 40,000 naira from him given by Mc Galaxy.
The self- acclaimed Nigerian male Barbie and cross dresser later took to instagram to share his own part of the story. He revealed that Nigerian singer MC Galaxy is behind the whole problem. He disclosed that the singer not only lied and used him but also turned Jacob against him.
Well, Mc Galaxy has finally broken his silence. The singer shared videos of himself sitting with Jacob and his father as he explained what transpired.
The only response Bobrisky has given to Mc Galaxy's claim is this:
