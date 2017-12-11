Singer Mc Galaxy has finally broken his silence after Bobrisky accused him of igniting the dispute between him and his former gate-man, Jacob.

Recall that lastweek, Jacob haddescribed Bobrisky as a bad boss and also accused him of owing him salary for the 6 months he worked for him. He also claimed that the Cross Dresser seized his phone and collected a gift of 40,000 naira from him given by Mc Galaxy.





The self- acclaimed Nigerian male Barbie and cross dresser later took to instagram to share his own part of the story. He revealed that Nigerian singer MC Galaxy is behind the whole problem. He disclosed that the singer not only lied and used him but also turned Jacob against him.





Well, Mc Galaxy has finally broken his silence. The singer shared videos of himself sitting with Jacob and his father as he explained what transpired.

Watch videos below..





Part 1 A post shared by Mc galaxy (@mcgalaxymcg) on Dec 11, 2017 at 3:39am PST

Part 2 A post shared by Mc galaxy (@mcgalaxymcg) on Dec 11, 2017 at 3:59am PST

Part 2 A post shared by Mc galaxy (@mcgalaxymcg) on Dec 11, 2017 at 3:59am PST

Part 4 A post shared by Mc galaxy (@mcgalaxymcg) on Dec 11, 2017 at 4:18am PST

Part 5 A post shared by Mc galaxy (@mcgalaxymcg) on Dec 11, 2017 at 4:31am PST

Part 6 A post shared by Mc galaxy (@mcgalaxymcg) on Dec 11, 2017 at 4:41am PST

Part 7 Off to Lagos now , I will continue when I get to Lagos #statune #nofakelife #keepdoinggood 🙏🏻 A post shared by Mc galaxy (@mcgalaxymcg) on Dec 11, 2017 at 4:50am PST

So my flight landed I kaduna first b4 Lagos so I decided to post part 8 🙏 A post shared by Mc galaxy (@mcgalaxymcg) on Dec 11, 2017 at 5:56am PST

Part 9 A post shared by Mc galaxy (@mcgalaxymcg) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:05am PST

I will be the last person @bobrisky222 will insult on social media , I have spent more than a million naira on dis trip, flying people and pay deer hotels , but is nothing compare to the blessings from God 👏💯 A post shared by Mc galaxy (@mcgalaxymcg) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:16am PST

PART 1:PART 2:PART 3:PART 4:PART 5:PART 6:PART 7:PART 8:PART 9:PART 10:The only response Bobrisky has given to Mc Galaxy's claim is this: