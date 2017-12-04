The Senator representing Kaduna Central District in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has said most political elites do not love President Muhammadu Buhari but only pretend to do so.

According to him, most political elites only fear Buhari because of the mass appeal he enjoys among the poor.





Senator Sani made this assertion on Sunday through a statement he posted on his Facebook page.





He said: “Baba will not know those who genuinely loves him until someday when he is not in power; then he will sit down in his living room, balcony or Garden; then he will read comments and remarks by politicians he once thought they meant what they said.

“Most of the political elite don’t love Baba. They simply fear him. They fear him because of his mass appeal among the poor and his ‘vindictiveness’.





“What they say about him in public is not same as what they say about him in Private.





“They were silent and scheming when he was on health vacation now they are for Baba. Time will tell.”