Former England player, Jamie Redknapp has described Nigerian forward, Victor Moses as one of the best wing-backs in the world.The Nigerian forward suffered a hamstring injury during Chelsea’s defeat to Palace in September and made his way back to Conte’s side as a substitute during the narrow win over Swansea last week.Against Newcastle on Saturday, he was handed his first start and set up Alvaro Morata with a teasing cross in front of the defence before later winning a penalty.And Redknapp, a Sky Sports pundit, said Moses has “taught himself” to be one of the best wing-backs in the game.“He missed a large chunk of the season with a hamstring [injury],” Redknapp told Sky Sports.“He makes a huge difference. With the system they play with wing-backs, he’s taught himself – and the manager’s obviously helped him – to be one of the best wing-backs in world football.“It suits him that position, and there’s no surprise that he was involved with the penalty, he’s involved with the goal. I thought he was brilliant [against Newcastle] and he is top class”, he said.