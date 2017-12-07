BudgIT, a Nigerian civil society organization, has declared that it would sue Nigeria Police for arresting one of its staff, Moses Motoni, in Kaduna State on Tuesday.

Motoni was later released following public outcry.





BudgIT, through its Communications Lead, Abiola Afolabi-Sosa, vowed that it would take legal action for the unjust arrest and assault.





“BudgIT intends to press charges for this unlawful arrest and detention of our Project Tracking Officer. We count this as an assault on democracy.





“We also ask that the Nigerian Police should respect the rights of citizens and embrace reforms that further professional conduct,” he said.





BudgIT added that the rights of every citizen of Nigeria must be respected and the police should desist from any form of abuse against human rights.





Motoni, a Project Tracking Officer at BudgIT, was picked up for teaching residents of Bida, Niger State how to hold leaders representing them both at the state and federal levels accountable.





Senator Sani Mohammed, representing Niger South of Niger State, ordered the arrest.





The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) reportedly tracked Motoni and sent him text message that they were DHL Nigeria and had a parcel for him to retrieve in Kaduna State.





On arrival, SARS operatives forced him into a car and took him to a police station in Kaduna before transferring him to Abuja.