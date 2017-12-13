Google on Wednesday announced the results of its 2017 Year in Search — major moments and top trends based on searches conducted in Nigeria.

The 2017 Year in Search list contains the top trending news moment, music and movies that got the attention of Nigerians as well as the people, places, and things that trended.

The most searched person on Google’s year-end list is Moji Olaiya, who died two months after giving birth. Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a notorious kidnapper better known as Evans, Adesua Etomi and Banky Wellington are also on the list.

During the course of the year, Nigerians used Google for information on the health of President Muhammadu Buhari, JAMB and WAEC results, monkeypox, MM, Bitcoin, among others.

The full list – Year in Search 2017:

Most searched people

1. Moji Olaiya

2. Evans the kidnapper

3. Adesua Etomi

4. Donald Trump

5. Mr. Eazi

6. Efe

7. Jide Tinubu

8. Olumide Bakare

9. Dammy Krane

10. Eric Arubayi

Most searched stories and events

1. ASUU Strike

2. Moji Olaiya dead

3. Monkeypox outbreak

4. IPhone 8 / IPhone X Launch

5. New president in Gambia

6. Adesua and Banky Wedding

7. Anambra Elections

8. Mayweather vs Mcgregor fight

9. Zimbabwe Coup

10. Catalonia Referendum

Most asked questions: Ok Google? Who…How…What…

1. Is Buhari dead?

2. How to check JAMB results

3. How to check WAEC results

4. What is a female Hyena called?

5. What is Monkeypox?

6. What is bitcoin?

7. What is MMM?

8. Who is Bobrisky?

9. How to check BVN

10. Where is Nnamdi Kanu now?

Most searched-for songs

1. Olamide – Wo

2. Davido – Fia

3. Davido- Fall

4. Patapaa Ft. Ras Cann – One Corner

5. Davido – If

6. Runtown – Mad over you

7. Kiss Daniel – Yeba

8. Tekno – Go

9. Mayorkun – Mama

10. Tekno Ft. Wizkid – Mama

Most searched for movies/TV series

1. Fast and Furious 8

2. Wonder Woman

3. Game of Thrones season 7

4. Big Brother Naija 2017

5. Justice League

6. Thor Ragnarok

7. Jenifa’s Diary Season 7

8. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

9. The Wedding Party

10. Better call Saul

Most searched sports people

1. Philippe Coutinho

2. Romelu Lukaku

3. Tiémoué Bakayoko

4. Anthony Joshua

5. Ousmane Dembele

6. Floyd Mayweather

7. Nemanja Matic

8. Cheick Ismaël Tiote

9. Ivan Perisic

10. Kylian Sanmi Mbappe

Most searched ‘near me’ queries

1. Restaurants near me

2. Nail Salon near me

3. Clubs near me

4. Food near me

5. Movies near me