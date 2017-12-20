Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger may have thought he had enough on his plate with a hectic Premier League Christmas schedule without having to contend with unwanted intruders at the Emirates Stadium.It has been reported that a council investigation from 14 months ago discovered “extensive evidence of mouse activity” throughout the club’s ground – including across the hospitality levels.The Emirates is situated immediately next to the East Coast Main Line, with the proximity to the railway being touted as a potential cause of any infestation.Although the issue has only just been made public, the club believe they have tackled the problem.“The health, safety and security of our fans is always our first priority and we were therefore very disappointed to learn of these deficiencies in October 2016,” a statement issued to British Press Association Sport read.“Upon receiving the report, we immediately implemented a series of measures to address the areas of concern. We are confident in the steps we have taken and continue to work with external experts to ensure we are taking the right actions.”Arsenal are not the first Premier League club to have trouble with mice.Manchester United also had an issue in 2015, with the club having to employ pest control experts to remove mice from their Old Trafford home.