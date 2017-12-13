Nigerian representatives, MFM FC, have been drawn to play Real Bamako of Mali at the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.The country’s second representatives at the continental championship, Plateau United, were pitched against Cameroonian club, Eding Sport.The winner of the Plateau/Eding Sport clash will face African heavyweight, Etoile Sahel, in the first round, while one of MFM FC and Real Bamako will qualify to play Otoho of Algeria.The draw for 2018 CAF Champions League preliminary and first rounds were made in Cairo on Wednesday.Saint George (ETH) v Wau Salaam (SSD)CNaPS Sport (MAD) v KCCA (UGA)Zanaco (ZAM) v Armed Forces (GAM)Bantu (LES) v Mbabane Swallows (SWZ)Stade Malien (MLI) v Williamsville (CIV)Al Tahaddy (LBA) v Aduana Stars (GHA)Entente Setif (ALG) v Olympic Real Bangui (CAR)Kadiogo (BUR) v Mounana (GAB)Real Bamako (MLI) v MFM (NGR)Otoho (CGO) v Mouloudia Alger (ALG)AS FAN (NIG) v Horoya (GUI)Generation Foot (SEN) v Misr Lel-Makkasa (EGY)Young Africans (TAN) v Saint Louis (SEY)Township Rollers (BOT) v Al Merrikh (SUD)Gor Mahia (KEN) v Leones Vegetarianos (GEQ)Concorde (MTN) v Esperance (TUN)Plateau Utd (NGR) v Eding Sport (CMR)Leopards (CGO) v Port (TOG)LISCR (LBR) v Al Hilal (SUD)JKU (ZAN) v Zesco Utd (ZAM)Benin champions v ASEC Mimosas (CIV)Ngaya (COM) v Songo (MOZ)Difaa el Jadidi (MAR) v Benfica (GNB)V Club (COD) v Mighty Wanderers (MAW)Primeiro Agosto (ANG) v Platinum (ZIM)Wits (RSA) v Pamplemousses (MRI)Rayon Sports (RWA) v LLB Academic (BDI)First legs: Feb 9–11, second: Feb 16–18First roundGeorge/Wau v CNaPS/KCCAZanaco/Forces v Bantu/SwallowsWydad Casablanca (MAR, holders) v Malien/WilliamsvilleTahaddy/Aduana v Setif/BanguiAl Ahly (EGY) v Kadiogo/MounanaBamako/MFM v Otoho/AlgerFAN/Horoya v Generation/MakkasaYoung Africans/Louis v Rollers/MerrikhGor/Leones v Concorde/EsperanceEtoile Sahel (TUN) v Plateau/EdingLeopards/Port v LISCR/HilalJKU/Zesco v Benin/ASECTP Mazembe (COD) v Ngaya/SongoJadidi/Benfica v V Club/WanderersPrimeiro/Platinum v Wits/PamplemoussesRayon/Academic v Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)First legs: Mar 9-11, second: Mar 16-18Note: first round winners qualify for Champions League group stage and firsr round losers enter CAF Confederation Cup