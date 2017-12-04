Olisa Metuh’s defense counsels, on Monday alleged threats to their lives, following a move to have former President, Goodluck Jonathan summoned to testify in the ongoing trial of the ex-PDP Publicity Secretary.

Metuh’s lawyer, Emeka Etiaba (SAN), informed the Abuja Federal High Court that the lead defence counsel, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), and the former PDP spokesperson himself, have received life threatening messages.





Etiaba noted that the threat would not yield the desired result because the former President must testify in the ongoing case.





According to him, “This subpoena is one that has generated quite a lot of controversy, not just to our client but to myself.





“The threat goes to the life of the first defendant, myself and Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu.





“This will not make us change our mind as to whether His Excellency, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, will come and testify or not.





“But we shall only plead with this honourable court to allow the make another attempt on December 11, 2017 at serving him with the subpoena.”