Prince Odianosen Okojie, husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Okojie, his father, and several PDP supporters defected on Monday at Uromi, Esan north-east local government area of Edo.The politician praised President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC in a post on his Instagram page.“All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” keep flexing guys…una mama born una well. my love @mercyjohnsonokojie your husband officially joined @apcnig Yesterday. God bless @muhammadubuhari. God bless Nigeria,” she wrote.At the event where the defection took place, he said: “I was a member of the PDP. I joined politics to deliver and develop people in the locality. The PDP is now a sinking ship and I am not the captain of that ship. I had to run away from the sinking ship because of what Governor Obaseki is doing.“Obaseki has a good vision for the state. He has rolled out his development plans and by the time he finishes, Edo State will be something else and I want to be part of that team.“It is people in Esanland that made PDP. We are going to reverse it and deliver votes for the APC in all elections.“The people of Uromi know me, I will keep doing what I have been doing to make them happy.”