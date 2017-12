Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Thursday relieved the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Halimatu Sa’adiya Idris, of her appointment.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Abdu Labaran.





“Her contributions to the development of education in particular in the state cannot be over-emphasised,” it read.





“During her term as commissioner, schools were rehabilitated and upgraded, new ones were constructed, teachers were trained and the atmosphere made more conducive for learning and teaching.