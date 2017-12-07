The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, says some Nigerians in Libya have refused to come home despite the ongoing slave trade.

Onyeama disclosed this to State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided by Yemi Osinbajo.





According to him, the Federal government is currently in talks with officials of Nigeria’s Charge D’Affairs in Libya to repatriate more Nigerians, but that some Nigerians are unwilling to come back home





He said, “The Federal government currently in talks with officials of Nigeria’s Charge D’Affairs in Libya to ascertain the number of Nigerians held up in Libya detention centers so as to expedite action in bringing them back home.





“The charge d’affaires officials have said a number of Nigerians, not all of them, do not want to come back home.





“Certainly, it has to be only those that want to come back home.”









Over 3000 Nigerians have returned since the illicit slave trade began in Libya.