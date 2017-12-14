







Manchester United's teenage sensation Angel Gomes, has signed his first professional contract with the Old Trafford outfit. The 17 year old forward was given a 100/1 by 10Bet to be in United's squad for today's game against AFC Bournemouth.





Earlier reports had linked Gomes with a move to Barcelona's famous academy--La Masia-- but the England youth International is now set to remain with Manchester United for the foreseeable future. Gomes, a part of England's Under 17 squad that won the World Cup, had been given his first team debut by coach Mourinho, in United's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at the end of last season.





The youngster speaking at the press conference organized to announce the contract signing was enthusiastic about the milestone he had just achieved. Speaking to the assembled media he said: "Manchester United has always been a big part of my life. I have been with the club since the age of six and it was a proud moment for me when I made my first-team debut.





"This club is renowned for giving home grown players opportunities to progress into the first team and that was a major factor in me signing my first professional contract at this great club.

"I am still young but am looking forward to continuing my development with the help of the coaching staff and I will take every opportunity that comes my way."





Gomes, a United fan from his childhood, has been part of United's youth set up since the age of six and became United's youngest first-team player for more than half a century when he came on as a substitute against Palace on the final day of the Premier League season in May.





United's manager Jose Mourinho has faced a lot of criticisms during his time at the club for his poor record at giving young players opportunities in the first team in the various clubs he has managed, with many regarding him as a coach who lacks the ability to improve young players but instead uses established stars to win trophies. The Portuguese coach has, however, been adamant in refusing to accept the criticism and has claimed his record in blooding in young players is indeed impressive as against what is obtainable in the media.





At the contract signing event, Mourinho said: "I am delighted that Angel has signed his first professional contract with the club.





"I gave him his first-team debut at the end of last season which made him not only the youngest Manchester United player to play in the Premier League era but also the youngest player to represent Manchester United since Duncan Edwards in 1953."



