United's manager Jose Mourinho has faced a lot of criticisms during his time at the club for his poor record at giving young players opportunities in the first team in the various clubs he has managed, with many regarding him as a coach who lacks the ability to improve young players but instead uses established stars to win trophies. The Portuguese coach has, however, been adamant in refusing to accept the criticism and has claimed his record in blooding in young players is indeed impressive as against what is obtainable in the media.