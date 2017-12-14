The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned Chimezie Chuta at a Federal High Court in Lagos for alleged cybercrime.The accused was charged with allegedly hacking into the online bookstores of the Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners’ Chapel.Chuta pleaded not guilty.The EFCC, in the charge, marked: FHC/L/441C/17, alleged that the accused committed the offence on March 8, 2016.He was alleged to have altered the online data of Dominion Bookstores platform belonging to Living Faith Church Worldwide, and created a counterfeit.Chuta was said to have done the alteration for monetary gains.The EFCC said the action of the accused caused the church to lose its publishing unit.After the accused’s plea, the Prosecutor, Mr Ahmed Yerima, asked the court for a date, urging it to remand the accused in prison, pending trial.Defence Counsel A. Osagie also urged the court to order the remand of the accused in EFCC custody.He told the court that he was only briefed on Tuesday, and thus was unable to file the bail application earlier.Justice Ayokunle Faji adjourned the matter till February 26 and 27, and ordered the accused to be remanded in prison custody.