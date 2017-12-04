An 80-year-old lawyer and businessman, Shehu Othman Malami, has lamented the level of corruption in the country.

He said Nigeria’s greatest problem is that leaders will not stop embezzling public money.





Malami commended what the present administration is doing to recover stolen funds and called for judicious use of the money for benefit of Nigerians.





He said, “My worry is the level corruption has reached in the country.





“It is alarming and disturbing. Unfortunately , it is now the norm in Nigeria for people in authority to embezzle our collective money.





“Today, what they recover as stolen funds and properties are frightening, whereas, descript is the state of infrastructure nationwide.





“I commend what the present administration is doing to recover stolen money and I wish that recovered money would be committed to judicious use, for the benefit of coming generations.





“For agitators, especially the youth, who probably have never experienced war but are now fanning its embers and singing war song, I hope they will reason and see the unity in our diversity as a nation because war is not what anybody should toy with.”