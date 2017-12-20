Majek Fashek has slammed media personality, Daddy Freeze for hitting at him for performing at the Christmas concert of COZA church in Abuja.

OAP Freeze had earlier condemned the performance of Regga musician, Majek Fashek at Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, saying it was insane for a secular artiste to perform on a sacred church altar.





Freeze said it made no sense for a secular artist to perform in such gathering as Christian altars are supposed to be sacrosanct.





On his Instagram page he wrote “I am still searching for the sense in this. I am a huge Majek fan, but do I want to see him perform in a church?





“How did we get here?





“Maybe I’m wrong, but I thought christian altars are supposed to be sacrosanct…





“Can a secular musician like Majek perform in a mosque? Have you ever seen an artiste like Majek perform in a Buddhist or Hindu temple? Can Majek perform inside the Okija shrine? or the soppona or ayelala shrine?





“If other religions value their altars and keep them sacred, is it out of place to suggest we do the same?





“We need to start asking ourselves these questions and we need to start asking them now!”





In a video shared on Instagram, Majek Fashek alongside his manager Uzoma Omenka asked Freeze to repent and make research before talking like a ‘kid’.





According to him, there’s nothing wrong with a world class legend Majek Fashek whose music sends the right message to be invited to perform in any church.





He also warned him to never mention Majek’s name else he’ll be beaten up.





He wrote “To Daddy Freeze you need to do your research properly before wagging your mouth and speaking like a Kid. And as Majek has said you need to repent.





“There’s nothing wrong with a world class legend Majek Fashek who’s music sends the right message to be invited to perform in any church





“@biodunfatoyinbo thank you once more for impacting positively into the lives of Young Nigerians and making them believe in themselves.”

VIDEO:





However an eyewitness disclosed that Majek Fashek was not expected to perform but was led to the altar after he came out to be born again.‎ On receiving salvation, the Reggae musician was allowed to perform his track ‘Redemption song’ after General overseer of COZA, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo prayed for him.This happened at COZA Christmas carol service.