Men in military apparel on Sunday broke into the Kaduna residence of Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team.

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Aliyu Mukhtar, said that the Divisional Police Office in Kawo informed the command of the incident.





He explained that investigation is ongoing to confirm if armed men were EFCC officials.





“We got a report from DPO Kawo regarding the raid on Maina’s house.





“But we are yet to confirm whether they are really officials of EFCC. Investigation is on going,” he said





Maina’s relative, Salisu, said: “The men were shouting, where is Maina? Where is the mother?





“They tied the security man and took him away.





“He was taken away in the trunk of the car was later found by some villagers, tied up and handcuffed.”





The 22-year old security guard, Ahmadu, on his release said he was dumped by the gunmen in a bush after he was whisked away in their van.





He told journalists that the gunmen kept asking him whether the house belong to Maina or whether he (Maina) was staying there.





“They came in military uniforms and Hilux van with another small car. After they had forced the gate open around 8pm, they handcuffed me and started forcing doors to the bedrooms open, they turned everything upside down.





“They were communicating with somebody somewhere in Hausa, directing them to one room or the other where to find cash. They must have been disappointed because at the end, they found nothing, neither cash nor arms as they claimed.





“They now drove away with me and dumped me in the bush along Mando road, close to Kaduna International Airport.





“They said I should go to any police station so that the police can unlock the handcuff on my hand.





“I hide the cuff hand in my shirt, so that nobody could suspect me and that was how I got commercial motorbike that took me to Kawo police station where the handcuff was unlocked.” he said.