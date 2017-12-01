Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Ekanem Oyo–Ita, has once again denied involving in the controversial reinstatement of the embattled former Minister of chairman of the Presidential Pension Task Force Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

According to her, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, did not carry her along in all that transpired in the process of Maina’s reinstatement.





She made this known on Thursday during a resumed public hearing on the case by the House of Representatives adhoc committee investigating Maina’s disappearance, return and reinstatement.





Oyo-Ita said “The AGF never wrote directly to my office as he only communicated with the office of the Federal Civil Service Commission concerning the reinstatement.”





According to her, “an officer who is being reinstated or employed afresh into any ministry, ought to report to the office of the Head of Service before he is given a posting to whichever MDA but that was not the case with Mr Maina.





“There was no posting instruction for Mr Maina to report to the Ministry of Interior from the office of the Head of Service,” she said.