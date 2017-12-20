Ibrahim Magu, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has appealed to Nigerians to help the commission in its bid to rid the country of corruption.





The anti-graft agency’s czar made the appeal at an end of year event organised by the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday.





Magu said the fight against corruption should be seen as the responsibility of everybody and not just the EFCC alone.





He also said judges of the Federal High Court who attended the event from their various divisions across the country have a duty to compliment government’s effort.





According to Magu, “Everybody here has a responsibility to fight corruption. Even my friend here, Ozekhome, has a responsibility to fight corruption.





“This is because corruption is a disaster in this country. I want to use this opportunity to call on every one here to help us and together we will win.





“We are already winning. All we need is for you to help us in the fight against corruption”.