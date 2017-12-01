



Good afternoon and welcome tolive coverage of the 2018 World Cup draw.The wait is over, qualification is complete and the 32 finalists await their fate in the 2018 World Cup.Moscow's State Kremlin Palace is the venue for the World Cup draw and you can follow it all as it happens from this page.With the tournament set to kick off on June 14, 2018, there is still over six months to wait, but the preparation can begin in earnest as soon as the draw is made.Gary Lineker and Maria Komandnaya are the draw conductors and they'll be assisted by a glittering supporting cast which includes the likes of Diego Maradona, Gordon Banks and Cafu.As we wait for the draw to kick off, we've got the seeding pots laid out below, so you can get an idea of which teams can be drawn together.You can check out our complete breakdown of how the draw works here, but the main points to note are:Teams cannot be drawn alongside other teams from the same pot.With the exception of UEFA, teams from the same confederation cannot be drawn together.A maximum of two UEFA teams to each group.There will be a total of eight groups, each consisting of four teams.