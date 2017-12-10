 Live Commentary: Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Live Commentary: Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City

5:29 PM 0
A+ A-

Welcome to Nigerianeye's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford.


The unbeaten Citizens sit eight points better off than their second-placed neighbours after a record-equalling run of 13-successive victories in the top flight.

United are unbeaten on home soil in 40 matches in all competitions, although their only defeat here under Jose Mourinho came at the hands of today's opponents early last season.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.

OFFICIAL LINE-UPS

MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Rojo, Young; Herrera, Matic; Rashford, Lingard, Martial; Lukaku

 SUBS: Romero; Lindelof, Jones, Mata, McTominay, Shaw, Ibrahimovic

 MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Delph; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, D.Silva; Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sane

 SUBS: Bravo, Mangala, Danilo, Gundogan, B.Silva, Zinchenko, Aguero






















3 min Superb atmosphere being generated by both sets of supporters, with the magnitude of this fixture clear to see - or hear, as it is! Lingard, just to confirm, is the man closest to Lukaku in the United attack; Rashford and Martial out wide.

1 min KICKOFF! We are up and running at Old Trafford in arguably the biggest game of the Premier League season thus far. Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal have all dropped points this weekend - it is now down to Manchester United to keep the title race alive by inflicting a first defeat on Manchester City.

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top