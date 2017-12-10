Welcome tolive text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford.The unbeaten Citizens sit eight points better off than their second-placed neighbours after a record-equalling run of 13-successive victories in the top flight.United are unbeaten on home soil in 40 matches in all competitions, although their only defeat here under Jose Mourinho came at the hands of today's opponents early last season.Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Rojo, Young; Herrera, Matic; Rashford, Lingard, Martial; LukakuRomero; Lindelof, Jones, Mata, McTominay, Shaw, IbrahimovicEderson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Delph; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, D.Silva; Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, SaneBravo, Mangala, Danilo, Gundogan, B.Silva, Zinchenko, AgueroSuperb atmosphere being generated by both sets of supporters, with the magnitude of this fixture clear to see - or hear, as it is! Lingard, just to confirm, is the man closest to Lukaku in the United attack; Rashford and Martial out wide.We are up and running at Old Trafford in arguably the biggest game of the Premier League season thus far. Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal have all dropped points this weekend - it is now down to Manchester United to keep the title race alive by inflicting a first defeat on Manchester City.