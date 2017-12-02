



11 min GOAL! Arsenal 0-2 Manchester United (Jesse Lingard)

4 min GOAL! Arsenal 0-1 Manchester United (Antonio Valencia)

: Cech; Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil, Lacazette, Sanchez: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Wilshere, Iwobi, Welbeck, Giroud: De Gea; Lindelof, Smalling, Rojo; Valencia, Matic, Pogba, Young; Lingard, Lukaku, Martial: Romero, Darmian, Blind, McTominay, Herrera, Mata, RashfordThis is bonkers. Absolutely bonkers. Arsenal cannot believe they haven't scored here, and it would have been a Lukaku own goal. The striker is falling backwards and inadvertently turns the ball towards his own goal, and it takes a sensational reflex save from De Gea to claw the ball away. Yet another scramble ensues, but once again United survive.There will be three minutes of added time at the end of this thrilling first half.De Gea is called into two flying saves in quick succession from both Arsenal full-back. Bellerin's is the better effort, striking a fine long-range effort towards the far corner which De Gea is at full stretch to save. Seconds later Kolasinac fires a dipping effort on goal which De Gea again parries away.Yet another break from United almost catches Arsenal out as Pogba gives the ball to Martial, who beats Xhaka far too easily before putting a ball into the box which Monreal does well to clear.Big chance for Arsenal, but Matic produces a stunning block to deny Ramsey. Arsenal cannot believe they haven't scored here, and it would have been a Lukaku own goal. The striker is falling backwards and inadvertently turns the ball towards his own goal, and it takes a sensational reflex save from De Gea to claw the ball away. Yet another scramble ensues, but once again United survive.There will be three minutes of added time at the end of this thrilling first half.De Gea is called into two flying saves in quick succession from both Arsenal full-back. Bellerin's is the better effort, striking a fine long-range effort towards the far corner which De Gea is at full stretch to save. Seconds later Kolasinac fires a dipping effort on goal which De Gea again parries away.Yet another break from United almost catches Arsenal out as Pogba gives the ball to Martial, who beats Xhaka far too easily before putting a ball into the box which Monreal does well to clear.Big chance for Arsenal, but Matic produces a stunning block to deny Ramsey. The ball breaks to the midfielder inside the box and he looks destined to nestle it home, but Matic reads it and throws himself in the way of the ball.Arsenal break into the box again as Lacazette and Sanchez exchange passes really well, but United just about hang on once again.We have just six minutes until half time now - this opening 45 has flown by so far! Arsenal are still in this one and look capable of scoring, but they also look capable of conceding too. This one is so finely poised.Pogba gives the ball away in a dangerous position and Ozil gives the ball to Iwobi, but the winger blasts a poor effort well off target.Arsenal threaten a goal back as Lacazette pulls the ball back for Ozil, who meets it with a crisp half-volley which De Gea does well to hold on to.There is no time to stop for breath here! United launch yet another break and have the numerical advantage this time, with Pogba leading the charge down the right flank. His cross into the box is looking for an unmarked Lukaku, but Kolasinac gets the ball first and Cech needs to fall on it to deny an own goal.How have Arsenal not scored here?! It is a proper goalmouth scramble which United somehow survive without getting a goal back!Sanchez's ball into the box deflects to Lacazette, who misses his initial kick but then gets the ball back, reaches the byline and dribbles back into the middle. De Gea is diving all over the place but Lacazette bides his time before eventually seeing his shot deflect up onto the crossbar. It then falls to Iwobi, whose blocked shot falls to Xhaka, but his low effort clips the outside of the post!Ozil floats his free kick over the wall, but Young reads it, darts back and clears it just in front of his line. De Gea looked like he might have been struggling to reach that one.Another chance for Arsenal to test De Gea from a free kick as Rojo brings Sanchez to ground just outside the area. This one is perhaps a little too close if anything, though...Arsenal do need to be wary about committing too many men forward, even if they are two goals down. Every time United break they seem to have so much space, and it is easy to see them putting Arsenal to the sword if that continues.We so often see Mourinho try to shut up shop away to big teams, but this game has been really open and entertaining so far. I'm sure Mourinho would want his side to be a little less open now they are two goals ahead, but from a neutral point of view it has been a great game so far.Mourinho has been unhappy with how this match has developed since that second goal, and he takes an injury break while Jesse Lingard receives treatment to have a long talk with Pogba about it.Lacazette gets a touch to a Ramsey strike and loops the ball towards goal only to see it land on the roof of the net, although the linesman's flag was raised.Ramsey tries his luck from outside the area, but his strike is tame and easy for the keeper to collect.Golden chance for Arsenal to halve the deficit! Koscielny loops a header into the box from a corner and Lacazette gets the wrong side of Rojo, stretching out and getting a toe to the ball from point-blank range. De Gea blocks it with his legs and the ball trickles agonisingly past the post, but he didn't know anything about it.Mayhem inside the Manchester United box as two defenders, De Gea and two Arsenal players are all chasing a bouncing ball which eventually goes behind for a corner. This time it was the hosts who hit United on the break.United have a good chance to break from an Arsenal corner as Pogba feeds a pass through to Lukaku, who all too easily is in acres of space on the right. The striker powers past Ramsey before putting his cross into the box, but he picks out an Arsenal defender rather than Lingard.Arsenal have responded quite well to that second goal and have been on the front foot since, but it is a long way back for them now. The Gunners need the next goal without a doubt.Here is the change as Alex Iwobi replaces the injured Mustafi.Things go from bad to worse for Arsenal - Mustafi appears to have picked up an injury during that incident and may not be able to continue. Alex Iwobi is the man warming up, interestingly.Incredible! Manchester United are two goals to the good inside the opening 11 minutes, and it is another poor piece of defending from Arsenal which gifts them it!Koscielny gives the ball across to Mustafi, who has time despite Lingard chasing him down. The defender takes too long over it, though, and Lingard nips in to steal possession. From there is is clinical from United as Lukaku finds Martial, who brilliantly flicks the ball around the corner for Lingard to finish when one on one with the keeper.More cause for the United fans to be optimistic following that early goal...Sanchez goes for goal himself, but he fires the free kick straight into the solid Manchester United wall.Arsenal will have the chance to test De Gea for the first time here as Sanchez wins a free kick from Smalling in a very good shooting position...United could not have wished for a better start to this match. I questioned whether they would be cautious tonight or go for the win - well now they can afford to sit back and look to frustrate Arsenal. That is a big, big goal to get so early.What a start for Manchester United! They break the deadlock inside four minutes as Antonio Valencia scores his second Premier League goal of the season!It is a dreadful pass square across defence from Koscielny and Valencia quickly pounces on it, beating Kolasinac to the ball. The wing-back then exchanges passes with Pogba on the edge of the box before collecting the return and drilling it through the legs of Cech!United win an early corner after they get forward well down the left flank, but Young's delivery comes to nothing. The visitors have settled into this quickly.Here we go, then! After a false start, Arsenal get us underway at the Emirates!